NRL closing in on group of Warriors fans who allegedly racially abused Panthers player

The NRL is moving in on the group of men who allegedly racially abused Brent Naden after speaking with the Penrith winger and spectators that attended Friday night's game in Gosford.



The league on Saturday continued its investigation with CEO Andrew Abdo promising long bans for any spectators if the allegations are proven accurate.



Eight people were ejected from the match between the Panthers and Warriors at Central Coast Stadium, after it's claimed they twice took verbal aim at Naden.



The abuse left Naden shaken and has prompted an outpouring of support from past and present players.



Abdo on Saturday said the NRL was pursuing the group of spectators, who later posted further offensive videos to social media along with abuse of the Panthers.



"Things like this don't happen often, but they should never happen," Abdo said.



"When they do happen we have to act decisively and act in a unified and strong way.



"We will take whatever action we deem necessary to make sure that those fans who have proven to acted this way are not able to attend our games going forward."



Abdo reached out to Naden on Friday night, while investigators spoke with the 24-year-old on Saturday.



Fellow spectators sitting around the group have given evidence, while the NRL is aware of the later social media videos.



Fans are required to give their name as they purchase tickets so they can enter the ground during the pandemic, while their faces were clearly shown on the broadcast.



"I would like to commend the actions of Brent Naden, who in this case was brave in making people aware of what occurred," Abdo said.



"We are chasing down the names and the whereabouts of the individuals.



"We had fans in the stadium supporting the account of what occurred."



It's believed the investigation could be complete by early this week, with Naden expected to speak publicly afterwards.



The social media video shows the men leaving the ground with one yelling "F**k the Panthers" while performing what appeared to be an indigenous dance.



Former New Zealand Test hooker Issac Luke uploaded it to Twitter and said "...these clowns walked out of the grounds like this. This video takes so much away from our game. learn to respect others cultures."



Panthers hooker Api Korisau retweeted Luke's response, while wrote: "Pieces of s***". Wtf is wrong with some people."



Meanwhile, the chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission Dr Dvir Abramovich, called on all athletes to follow Naden and take such a stand.



"This is another sad reminder that that bigotry is alive and well in Australia, and is a stain on our community," he said.



"Such hatred is beyond the pale, and violates the core Australian values of respect, equality and inclusivity.



"This is not who we are as a nation.

