NRL charge Burgess brothers, Knights' Saifiti after all-in brawl

AAP
The NRL match review committee has charged South Sydney's Tom Burgess and fined his brother Sam, as well as Newcastle's Daniel Saifiti following a melee last night.

The trio, along with Knights backrower Lachlan Fitzgibbon who escaped penalty, were sin-binned in Newcastle's 20-12 win over the Rabbitohs due to their involvement in an all-in brawl just before half-time.

Tom Burgess has received a grade one striking charge, with a base penalty of 200 points meaning he stands to miss one match with an early plea, or two games if he appeals unsuccessfully.

An appeal seems unlikely though, as scans on his injured ankle have revealed the Englishman will likely require surgery and a spell on the sidelines.

Sam Burgess, who already underwent shoulder clean-up surgery this morning and will miss five weeks of action, has been fined $1,350 for contrary conduct. If he doesn't accept with an early guilty plea, the fine could rise by $450.

Saifiti was also fined for contrary conduct, and will have to pay $1,150 with an early plea.

    Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle. Source: SKY
