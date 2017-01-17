 

NRL CEO Todd Green confronts Broncos star James Roberts over conduct

AAP

NRL supremo Todd Greenberg has met with Brisbane's James Roberts over his off- field behaviour, with the centre understood to be on his last chance.

"The meeting was aimed at encouraging him to make the right choices going forward," an NRL spokesman told AAP.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND - APRIL 07: James Roberts of the Broncos during the round six NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on April 7, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

James Roberts of the Broncos during the round six NRL match between Brisbane and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium.

Greenberg met with Roberts in his office at NRL headquarters yesterday where he and integrity unit boss Nick Weeks delivered the Broncos centre his final warning, Fairfax Media reported.

Roberts was reportedly ordered by Greenberg to fly to Sydney for the meeting.

The 23-year-old Roberts' career was hanging by a thread following accusations he pulled a young woman by the hair at a Gold Coast nightclub earlier this month before he was issued with a drunk diversion notice.

The NRL spokesman did not confirm if Roberts was on his last chance.

Todd Greenberg explains why NRL stripped Eels of 12 points, Auckland Nines title and fined $1m.

Roberts has since undertaken a self-imposed alcohol ban.

It is not the first time the talented centre has been in trouble for off-field indiscretions.

He was released from South Sydney in 2012 for breaches of playing contract, and let go by Penrith two years later for off-field misbehaviour.

Roberts was then thrown a lifeline by Gold Coast where he won Dally M Centre of the Year, but was also investigated for an incident in Surfers Paradise at the end of 2014.

A contract bungle led to him moving to the Broncos in 2016, where he was fined $20,000 by the NRL for public nuisance at a Brisbane hotel.

sport

