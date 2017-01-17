NRL CEO Todd Green confronts Broncos star James Roberts over conduct

NRL supremo Todd Greenberg has met with Brisbane's James Roberts over his off- field behaviour, with the centre understood to be on his last chance.

"The meeting was aimed at encouraging him to make the right choices going forward," an NRL spokesman told AAP.

James Roberts of the Broncos during the round six NRL match between Brisbane and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium. Source: Getty

Greenberg met with Roberts in his office at NRL headquarters yesterday where he and integrity unit boss Nick Weeks delivered the Broncos centre his final warning, Fairfax Media reported.

Roberts was reportedly ordered by Greenberg to fly to Sydney for the meeting.

The 23-year-old Roberts' career was hanging by a thread following accusations he pulled a young woman by the hair at a Gold Coast nightclub earlier this month before he was issued with a drunk diversion notice.

The NRL spokesman did not confirm if Roberts was on his last chance.

Source: 1 NEWS

Roberts has since undertaken a self-imposed alcohol ban.

It is not the first time the talented centre has been in trouble for off-field indiscretions.

He was released from South Sydney in 2012 for breaches of playing contract, and let go by Penrith two years later for off-field misbehaviour.

Roberts was then thrown a lifeline by Gold Coast where he won Dally M Centre of the Year, but was also investigated for an incident in Surfers Paradise at the end of 2014.