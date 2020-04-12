NRL broadcasters agree on May 28 start date

NRL television broadcasters Channel Nine and Foxtel have agreed to recognise May 28 as the competition recommencement date following extensive meetings.

This evening, ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys confirmed to AAP that the NRL and broadcasters would finalise a competition structure early next week, as both parties want different outcomes.



"We were all united on the 28th May start. But just the competition structure we need a little more time, but we definitely announce it early next week," he said.