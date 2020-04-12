TODAY |

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28 start date

Source:  AAP

NRL television broadcasters Channel Nine and Foxtel have agreed to recognise May 28 as the competition recommencement date following extensive meetings.

Agnatius Paasi with his family for his 100th appearance for the Warriors. Source: Photosport

This evening, ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys confirmed to AAP that the NRL and broadcasters would finalise a competition structure early next week, as both parties want different outcomes.

"We were all united on the 28th May start. But just the competition structure we need a little more time, but we definitely announce it early next week," he said.

More to come.

League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:04
Joseph Parker calls on Shaun Johnson, Ardie Savea and more for recreation of Rocky Horror's Time Warp
2
Rugby Australia boss says Kiwi Raelene Castle copped abhorrent bullying
3
Miami Dolphins pick Tua Tagovailoa with fifth selection in NFL draft
4
Government releases more detail on sports and recreation allowed during different alert levels
5
Raelene Castle stands down as Rugby Australia CEO
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Todd Greenberg stands down as NRL CEO
00:59

Warriors don't need permission to leave New Zealand, says PM

Jordan Rapana eager to get back into NRL after stint in Japanese rugby cut short by Covid-19

Kiwis hooker finally allowed to return to Australia after Auckland stranding