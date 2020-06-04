NRL broadcaster Matty Johns apologises on air for Hitler joke

Rugby league broadcaster Matty Johns has again apologised for displaying a photoshopped image of Adolf Hitler, as part of his Sunday Night review show last weekend.

With the NRL making use of cardboard cut-outs of fans due to Covid-19 not allowing for live spectators, Johns' show joked that Hitler had been present, photoshopping a black and white image into the stands.

However, the joke was met with huge backlash from Australia's Jewish community, leading to an apology from the Fox Sports network.

Johns had also apologised for any offence caused, in a statement on Monday.

Fronting the camera for the first time as part of his "Matty Johns Podcast," the former player turned broadcaster again delivered an apology.

"It certainly wasn't our intention to cause pain and hurt, but it did," Johns said.

"Over the last two days, I've had a number of conversations with people, who've given me a far greater understanding of the pain that it did cause.

"I personally called the CEO of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, Vic Alhadeff, to apologise to Vic himself, the Jewish Board of Deputies, and the Jewish community.

"I'd also like the opportunity to apologise to everyone for what occurred, and the hurt that it caused."

Despite Johns' joke, the NRL's cardboard cut outs have been taken advantage of for misguided attempts at humour, with serial killer Dr Harold Shipman's image being displayed at Campbelltown Stadium.