TODAY |

NRL boss warns players 'behave yourself' ahead of upcoming off-season

AAP
More From
League

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has doubled down on threats to throw the book at players misbehaving, saying they're going to a get a "whack" from the game.

With just four rounds remaining before half the league enters its off-season, Greenberg warned clubs about the consequences of misbehaviour.

"I reminded the clubs today that that's the last time I'll see all 16 club CEOs in a room until well into September," Greenberg said.

"And I reminded them of their obligations as leaders of their clubs to ensure that they are well-prepared for anything that happens post-season.

"Onus of responsibility is on clubs and players.

"It's pretty simple: Behave yourself, enjoy yourself, but hold yourself to account and understand you represent the game at all times."

Greenberg's comments come as the integrity unit closes in on completing its investigation into Parramatta forward Shaun Lane.

Photos emerged this week appearing to show Lane holding a bag of white substance reportedly during end-of-season celebrations with Manly last year.

Lane went on to join the Eels over the summer, where he has become a critical part in their push from wooden spooners to finals contenders.

A punishment is expected to be handed down before the weekend, with Lane likely to be heavily fined.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler, who wasn't at the club last year, was reluctant to discuss the details of the events but suggested the photos may have been a joke.

"For players, it'd be idiotic to try and, particularly in regards to the image of the game, if it was a gee-up or a bad joke," Hasler told reporters.

"Who knows what the powder was? It could've been Panadol or Disprin.

"At the end of the day, don't risk it, because it sounds, at the end of the day, there's going to be a hefty fine on the back of it."

Hasler was unsure if eliminating Mad Monday celebrations was the solution.

"It's a discussion that's always come out ... define what Mad Monday is. There's just got to be smart planning and accountability shown."

The latest scandal comes after the game introduced a no-fault stand-down policy for players charged with serious criminal offences earlier in the year.

Greenberg said the strengthened code gave him confidence that the game would endure less drama off the field this off-season after a plethora of incidents after 2018 had wrapped up.

"We now have the strongest rules in any sport in this country, and you might argue stronger than any other rules across the world in relation to sanctions of players and the ability for us to hold players out for alleged behaviour or charges," he said.

"We've demonstrated that this year on three individual occasions.

"And I've been very clear publicly from the start of this year right to now, that if you put yourself out of the crease, you give the game a black eye, and you behave poorly, there will be consequences.

"I've been criticised this year a number of times for going hard at players for those consequences, and we're going to keep doing it because if players keep doing the wrong thing, they're going to get a whack from the game."

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg during a press conference following the postponement of the ANZAC Test to Sunday 3rd May, Brisbane ,Australia on May 1, 2015. Copyright Photo: Patrick Hamilton/ www.Photosport.co.nz
NRL CEO Todd Greenberg. Source: Photosport
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
The All Blacks coach said the duo could become world class players.
Sevu Reece, George Bridge given starts as All Blacks axe senior trio for Bledisloe decider
2
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
3
Ben Smith of New Zealand makes a break against Reece Hodge of Australia. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, rugby union test match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 22 October 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Ben Smith, Owen Franks fighting to keep All Blacks spots heading into Bledisloe rematch
4
The All Blacks captain has been a target following his side's northern tour.
'Kieran Read was on fire' - Former Wallabies flanker sticks up for All Blacks skipper
5
The defensive lineman spent time in NZ on a Mormon mission, and wanted to bring some Māori culture to the NFL.
New York Jets' Bronson Kaufusi leads enthusiastic pre-training haka with teammates
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:17
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.

Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
00:39
Nikorima has been absent for the past two weeks with an ankle injury.

Warriors star half Kodi Nikorima not certain to face Roosters, captain and coach hint
Benji Marshall and his teammates. Wests Tigers v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Sunday 24th March 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Benji Marshall says players' behaviour, not Mad Mondays, needs to be changed - 'We've got to be better'
Latrell Mitchell. Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, NRL Rugby League round 10, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Roosters skipper applauds Latrell Mitchell's response to racist abuse