NRL boss hints Tyrone May won't face ban for sex tape, investigators look to interview possible leaker from rival club

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has indicated Tyrone May and the Penrith players involved in the latest video scandal won't be suspended despite the code's snowballing dramas.



Monday marked another dramatic day in the NRL, with the Panthers revealing they are aware of another lewd video circulating on social media.



It comes just days after two videos were leaked allegedly showing another Panther, utility Tyrone May, engaging in a sex act.



The latest video is understood to show two other Panthers players - including one first-grader.



The NRL's integrity unit has added that to its investigation with the club assisting with inquiries.



It was also reported by NRL.com on Monday night that investigators could meet with a player at a rival club on Tuesday who the Panthers believe distributed the videos.



Greenberg opted against banning Canterbury prop Dylan Napa last week for being seen in lurid videos, fearing players could be specifically targeted if such a precedence was established.



And he said unless any new videos emerged that were filmed from March onwards, that wouldn't change.



"I think I made the line pretty clear last week," Greenberg said.



"That we're dealing with historical considerations we'll deal with it. Just like we did last week and just like we'll do with this one.



"Rugby league players are high profile.



"It's another reminder to rugby league players that we don't judge just their performance on the field, equally they've got obligations off the field and they need to be very careful.



"It can have very dire consequences if it goes wrong."



The bigger fear from both the players and the game though is when the video scandals will end.



Napa's video was one of the headlines of a nightmare summer for the league and there are rumours many more featuring other players exist.



"I've heard lots of rumour and innuendo about lots of historical videos and if they are or aren't out there," Greenberg said.



"I don't know if they are. I can only deal with what's put in front of me.



"We'll deal with it. We'll move on quickly but there's clearly some others that have come out recently and again we'll just deal with it. And we'll get on with it."



It also has players on edge, with Penrith co-captain Josh Mansour admitting some could be distracted ahead of the season if they knew there was a chance they could feature.



"That's what's so scary about it," Mansour said. The person who is leaking the videos, what are his motives?



"I know I'm not (on edge), I've got nothing to worry about.



"But obviously some people have videos out there that are private and if they get put in the wrong hands, I would definitely be worried (if I was them), no doubt."



Mansour also said other players were becoming embarrassed by the situation, with the NRL's off-season from hell lingering towards round one.

