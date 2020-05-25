NRL axing 'the best thing to happen' says Benji Marshall

Current Kiwis captain Benji Marshall has opened up about coming back from his NRL axing, returning to first-grade for the Wests Tigers in last weekend's 48-0 thrashing of the Broncos.

Source: 1 NEWS

Having spent four weeks out of the Tigers' side, called out by coach Michael Maguire as a defensive liability, Marshall returned in style on Friday night.

The 35-year-old scored one try, assisted another as well as making 12 runs at the stuttering Broncos.

Speaking as the Tigers prepare to face the Eels on Thursday, Marshall outlined that he was better for the experience of losing his spot in the side.

"When you get dropped, it's not always about the fact you got dropped," Marshall told media.

"It's what you do after, and how you sort of come back from it.

"I just wanted to work hard, and really push my case every day at training. The things Madge [Maguire] to be better at, I worked on really hard, and got a reward on the weekend.