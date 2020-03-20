NRL already eyeing up 2020 return

The NRL has told clubs it has designed scenarios for the suspended competition to resume as late as September 1.

Source: 1 NEWS

The governing body is also planning for possible start dates on June 1, July 1, and August 1, with any date later than September 1 seemingly not an option.

The details come following a meeting with all 16 clubs bosses today, after the NRL season was suspended indefinitely yesterday due to the mounting coronavirus crisis.

A best-case restart in June would allow the NRL to complete all 25 rounds of its regular season, as well as the finals series, and a grand final in December.

The highly-lucrative State of Origin series could also be played prior to Christmas.

Clubs were also informed that they would receive their scheduled $1.2 million monthly payment next week.

The payments are also expected to be made in May and June, however it is unclear whether the league can continue cashflow from July onwards.