NRL already eyeing up 2020 return

Source:  AAP

The NRL has told clubs it has designed scenarios for the suspended competition to resume as late as September 1.

Source: 1 NEWS

The governing body is also planning for possible start dates on June 1, July 1, and August 1, with any date later than September 1 seemingly not an option.

The details come following a meeting with all 16 clubs bosses today, after the NRL season was suspended indefinitely yesterday due to the mounting coronavirus crisis.

A best-case restart in June would allow the NRL to complete all 25 rounds of its regular season, as well as the finals series, and a grand final in December.

The highly-lucrative State of Origin series could also be played prior to Christmas.

Clubs were also informed that they would receive their scheduled $1.2 million monthly payment next week.

The payments are also expected to be made in May and June, however it is unclear whether the league can continue cashflow from July onwards.

It is believed league officials will next meet with Rugby League Players Association to discuss the shutdown's impact on player payments.

League
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Warriors
NRL
