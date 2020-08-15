'Nothing happened' - Shaun Johnson makes bizarre u-turn on biting incident with Kiwis teammate

Shaun Johnson say he doesn't plan to give evidence against Titans forward and Kiwis teammate Kevin Proctor after he was sent off for allegedly biting the Sharks playmaker.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Proctor became the first player in the NRL's 112-year history to be sent off for biting, after the bunker ruled he sunk his teeth into Johnson's arm in Gold Coast's 30-18 loss.

At the time, Johnson blew up on field over the incident but has since made up with Proctor and said he would not look to follow up the matter.

"Nothing happened, let's just leave it at that," Johnson told Fox Sports.

"We were both heated in the middle of the game and I was a bit high on him and whatever happened, happened but we're still mates.

"It's his 250th [NRL appearance] and I don't want this to dampen this at all. He's been a great player for so long at Melbourne and now Gold Coast, and he's led with his actions his whole career.

"I don't think it's appropriate and I guess this doesn't do Kevvie justice to talk about this. He's a great player and I've loved playing with him at Kiwi level and I've got nothing but respect for him.

"There's nothing much to say about it. What happens on the field stays on the field, we don't need to talk about it now."

Johnson added he wouldn't testify at the judiciary hearing.

"No, not at all. I don't see the value of taking it any further than what's happened here today. I love him as a player and person and I've got nothing more to say about it."

It's now up to the NRL match review committee to decide if Proctor will face the judiciary, but Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook questioned why the Bunker intervened to send off the veteran forward after referee Henry Perenara stopped the game.

"There was no on-field complaint by the player so you need the officials to answer the question," Holbrook said.

"I am disappointed. I thought we were a real good chance of winning the game at 12-12. It came down to one big decision by too many people. We have done well with the one ref but there were too many extra people involved.