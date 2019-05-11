TODAY |

'Not good enough' - Dragons coach slams players for blowing another lead after loss to Warriors

AAP
St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has accused his players of sitting back and waiting for someone else to turn the tide after they produced another second-half fade out in their 26-18 NRL loss to the Warriors.

The Dragons looked they had one nail in the Warriors' coffin when they shot out to a 10-nil lead via Zac Lomax and Jai Field and led 18-6 at the break before wilting in the second stanza.

The Warriors ran in 20 unanswered points in the final 40 minutes to leave McGregor and his coaching staff searching for answers as they suffered their third loss on the trot.

Six days earlier they similarly led Parramatta 14-0 after 34 minutes but were run down and overtaken.

"It is concerning. You can't hide from it. You need to be a consistent side for 80 minutes in this competition," McGregor said.

"We showed last week how dominant we were for 40. But it's not good enough. You have to be clear on what it takes to get the job done.

"Players and us as coaches, we have to look at it and why it's happening and address it quickly.

"I think they're expecting someone else to do a little it more instead of doing it themselves at times. That can happen when you're under fatigue."

With Gareth Widdop (shoulder) out long-term and Corey Norman expected to miss three weeks due to a fractured cheekbone, the Dragons' halves stocks have been rocked with McGregor forced to turn to 21-year-old Field.

He showcased his potential and speed with a first-half try and McGregor said he would persist with him at five-eighth.

"He is obviously our best option at moment," McGregor said.

"At times he looked exciting with the footy, defensively he did OK. He wasn't on his own in the second half and there were a lot blokes out there who could have done a lot more.''

McGregor questioned his side's attitude and application in defence, saying they had a discipline problem.

"In the second half we stopped working in D. We didn't tie in. We didn't stay connected when the ball went away from us, all the things we did well in the first 40 minutes we didn't continue to do," he said.

"And when they play a bit of that offload footy, which they can do, you have to make sure you're one line, not a broken line."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The new playmaker has made an instant impact, help the Warriors to a 26-18 victory. Source: SKY
