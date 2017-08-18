 

'The noise is good' - Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck responds to speculation about next career move

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says speculation about his next career move isn't affecting his training and he'll make the right decision for his family.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck heads towards the try line. Vodafone Warriors v Canberra Raiders. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 13 August 2017

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck heads towards the try line against the Canberra Raiders.

Source: Photosport

The star fullback is off contract at the end of the 2018 season and has been linked to a move to rugby union or rival NRL clubs Wests Tigers and South Sydney.

There were reports last week he was close to a deal with New Zealand Rugby and likely to join the Blues for the 2019 Super Rugby season, putting himself in the frame for an All Blacks World Cup berth.

The media spotlight has not disrupted his pre-season, nor taken the focus away from his personal preparations as the Warriors prepare for their first trial against the Melbourne Storm next Saturday in Rotorua, NRIL.com reports.

"It's just a part of the NRL, I'm off contract and everyone wants to know what's going to happen and I'm the same, I want to nail it down but at the same time I have to make sure I am making the right decision for myself and my family.

"I think the noise is a good thing. I must be doing something good but for now I'm focusing on round one and the time will come for when it's time to make a decision.

"I just turn up and get ready for what's ahead - prepare for the first trial. My manager will sort all that other stuff out."

The Samoan-born livewire played both rugby and rugby league throughout high school before linking up with the Sydney Roosters in late 2011.

He went on to earn a big-money move to the Warriors.

