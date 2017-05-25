 

No Origin regrets for Queensland star Johnathan Thurston

Queensland playmaker Johnathan Thurston says he will not reconsider his representative retirement plans despite injury disrupting his State of Origin swansong.

Thurston missed Queensland's record 28-4 game one loss to NSW to a shoulder injury.

Johnathan Thurston looking to pass NSW v Qld State of Origin rugby league match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush Sydney Australia. Wednesday 1 June 2016. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Queensland Maroons half Johnathan Thurston looking to pass against NSW Blues.

It snapped his record run of 36 straight Origins.

And before the pivotal Origin II, the Maroons half threw a scare into the Queensland camp by suffering a knee injury and concussion at Queensland's Gold Coast camp.

It's enough to make any 34-year-old re-think their Origin farewell.

But Thurston says nothing will make him regret his decision to retire from rep footy after the 2017 World Cup.

"I'm comfortable with the decision I have made - I am at peace with it," Thurston said.

"It is about enjoying what is left as much as possible.

"It is all starting to come to an end now.

"I have created a lot of good memories in this jersey so when I retire I will look proudly back at it."

Thurston is more motivated than ever to don his famous headgear again on Wednesday night after witnessing Queensland's five tries to one opening loss from the unusual location of the coach's box.

Besides his record run of consecutive Origins, Thurston had also played in every one of Queensland's eight straight series wins from 2006.

He has also been part of the Maroons' 10 series wins in the last 11 years.

No wonder it didn't agree with Thurston to watch an Origin from the sidelines.

"I was up in the box with the coaching staff for game one," he said.

"It is quite a view from there. You can see everything unfolding.

"It was difficult to watch and not be part of the game but it does give you an appreciation of what goes on, and dissecting a game plan and executing it."

Three time Golden Boot winner Thurston admitted the pressure would be on himself and fellow returning great Billy Slater to reverse Queensland's fortunes in game two.

Slater will play his first Origin game in two years after two shoulder reconstructions and being controversially being overlooked for the series opener.

"I suppose that is the expectation from the outside," Thurston said of Queensland pinning their hopes of him and Slater to spark a win.

"But as a team we know what we need to do."

