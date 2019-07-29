'No justification for players who don't put in' - Warriors boss slams side facing NRL exit

Warriors CEO Cameron George has slammed the attitude of some of the club's players, with the Kiwi NRL club all but certain to miss this year's finals series.

With three rounds remaining in the NRL regular season, the Warriors currently sit 12th, three points outside the top eight.

To make matters worse, Stephen Kearney's side appear to have gone backwards from last season where they finished inside the eight for the first time since 2011, before being eliminated by the Rabbitohs.

Speaking to Radio Sport, George called into question the effort of some of the Warriors' fringe players, unable to step up in the absence of the club's injured stars in 2019.

"There are certainly some questions around the effort of certain players and performances throughout the year that will come under the microscope once we review the year," George said.

"There's no doubt about that. I've seen it, Stephen's seen it. In the best way possible we've tried to make people accountable with the squad we could put on the park without jeopardising our chances too much.

"There is no justification for players who don't put in. Everyone is under the microscope.

"If effort doesn't meet our expectations here any player continually showing signs of that absolutely (could be cut).

"If we feel that people aren't putting in there's certainly no place in this environment for them on or off the field."

George also said that the Warriors have a duty to ensure that local talent be given a chance, with names like 20-year old half Chanel Harris-Tavita among few standouts this year.

"In reality this whole club needs to be turned on its head in certain areas…pathways for young kids from New Zealand have been neglected for many years."