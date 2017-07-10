 

No contingency plan in place for Queensland on injured Billy Slater

Billy Slater is unlikely to run again until the eve of Wednesday's State of Origin decider but his ankle injury hasn't prompted Queensland coach Kevin Walters to consider a back-up plan.

Blues' centre Jarryd Hayne looks over Maroons' fullback Billy Slater during Game II in 2017 of the State of Origin match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

The veteran fullback rolled his ankle at training on Sunday ahead of game three with NSW in Brisbane.

The injury threatens to spark a likely back-line reshuffle of five-eighth Cameron Munster to No.1 and debutant Ben Hunt into the halves from the bench.

But Walters echoed Maroons players' confidence that Slater would play.

"I think he got more of a scare than anything," Walters told Sky Sports Radio on Monday.

"It was that ankle he injured against the Sharks about a month ago and just maybe tore a bit more scar tissue off there or something.

"But he's been icing it all night so we hope to get him running tomorrow and see how he goes from there.

"If he's in some sort of doubt, yeah, we'll have to bring someone. But we've got a thousand fullbacks here, playing everywhere so that's not going to be a problem for us too much.

"But I think Bill's going to be OK, to be honest."

Walters also said he's given star NRL playmakers Cameron Munster and Michael Morgan permission to swap between five-eighth and centre during game three.

"They've got a licence to do that if they feel that's necessary. But we're comfortable with Cameron," Walters said.

"He was a little bit nervous on his first training session, I've got to say. It's a big occasion obviously, but he's settled down.

"Michael Morgan, well he's a real pro. I think you'd play him basically anywhere."

