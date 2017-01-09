 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


No Billy Slater 'not end of world': Melbourne Storm

share

Source:

AAP

Life without Billy Slater was once a nightmare prospect for Melbourne.

But Storm assistant Adam O'Brien says it "won't be the end of the world" if the veteran fullback misses the start of the NRL season.

Billy Slater (Melb) NZ Warriors vs Melbourne Storm ANZAC day clash - AAMI Park Rugby League - 2014 NRL Melbourne AUS Friday 25 April 2014 © Sport the library / Jeff Crow

Melbourne Storm fullback Billy Slater.

Source: Photosport

Melbourne are hopeful off-contract Slater can finally overcome a second straight shoulder reconstruction this season.

The 33-year-old - restricted to just eight games in two years - told the Nine Network on Thursday night that he could not guarantee his NRL return.

But O'Brien said Cameron Munster's form and livewire half Brodie Croft's emergence ensured they would not be losing sleep over Slater's return.

"If Bill is not there it won't be the end of the world or our season," he said.

"We haven't made a decision on Billy for round one.

"If he is not there then we have a couple of options - we will just take it as it comes."

Munster filled in spectacularly last season, helping Melbourne make the grand final.

But he will audition for the five-eighth role vacated by Blake Green (Manly) in Melbourne's trial against New Zealand Warriors at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday.

O'Brien admitted they were no closer to deciding whether to hand Munster the No.6 or No.1 jersey in 2017.

Not that he thought it made a difference.

"We've changed the way we play the six role to probably suit Cameron so I don't think the difference between one and six is as great as the past," O'Brien said.

"Whether he plays one or six, his role won't change that much.

"What won't be a headache is that he will be in the 13."

Auckland Nines sensation Croft will chime in at halfback for Melbourne on Saturday.

But Storm captain Cameron Smith hinted that Croft could be wearing the No.6 jersey alongside mentor Cooper Cronk in the Storm's season-opener against the Bulldogs next month.

"He's played one NRL game during Origin for us and went really well at Auckland Nines so I am keen to see how he backs up," Smith said.

"He is a chance to play round one if Billy is not right.

"Hopefully he takes that opportunity."

Smith declared several starting spots were "up for grabs" on Saturday.

Four grand final team members departed in the off-season - Green, Ben Hampton (Cowboys), Kevin Proctor (Titans) and Marika Koroibete (rugby).

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
The two newlyweds, McCaw and Gemma Flynn said despite their athletic careers the race was a daunting task.

'I can see how it's something you want to tick off' Richie and Gemma McCaw revel in Coast to Coast experience

2
The honour is thought to be the first of its kind.

Prime Minister Bill English set to take on shearing champion Sir David Fagan

3

Israel Dagg talks up new team mate, Digby Ioane ahead of maiden Brisbane Tens comp

00:27
4
The New Zealand side was neck and neck for much of the match with Melbourne but came away with the win 88-70.

Watch: Back to back dunks in final seconds spectacularly seal vital victory over Melbourne for the Breakers

00:29
5
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

LIVE: Incoming volunteers helping with stranded whales rescue urged to fuel-up in Takaka before heading to Farewell Spit

The surviving whales were left along on the beach overnight, with volunteers pulled off the beach.

02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ