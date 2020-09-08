No apology from Chad Townsend for no-arms hit on Kayln Ponga

Suspended Sharks halfback Chad Townsend has not apologised to Kalyn Ponga after his shoulder charge, nor plans to do so.

The Cronulla star was suspended for three weeks for his no-arms hit which sent Ponga flying in the 38-10 loss to Newcastle.

Townsend is now unavailable until the first round of the NRL finals.

He says the pair haven't been in touch after the match but says he never meant to hurt the Knights star.

"I basically just stayed in our sheds and then got on the bus with the boys," he said.

"But if I'd hit him in the head or caused him injury, the first thing I would have done would have been to check on him or say sorry".

"But he stayed on the field, I think he was OK, and so I left it at that".

Townsend has admitted though he got the tackle wrong and claims he was bracing for impact.

He also doesn't believe he should have been sent off for the incident.

"I put up my hand and say I got it wrong. I mistimed the tackle and got him with my shoulder because as we charged towards each other, I braced for impact".

"But I did not get him in the head - he said as much later and he didn't go for a HIA".

"I have to accept it though - I was trying to do something good for the team and I got it wrong".