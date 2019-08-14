TODAY |

Nikorima, Harris-Tavita 'competing for positions', says Warriors coach

The Warriors are playing coy on who will wear the number six jersey in the upcoming NRL season, with neither Chanel Harris-Tavita nor Kodi Nikorima certain to partner Blake Green in the halves.

The pair head into the upcoming season looking to prove their worth for a starting spot.

At present, youngster Harris-Tavita, entering his second full season of first-grade, and utility Nikorima will compete against each other on a week-to-week basis, coach Stephen Kearney told media.

"It's a difficult one - one week it's Chanel and the next it's Kodi," Kearney said.

"And that's been the enjoyable part of this whole situation thus far.

"It keeps Blake on his toes, too. They understand they're competing for positions and they're both putting their best foot forward.

"I'm sure it will sort itself out over the course of the next few months. Both guys have come in ready to go and are really putting in the work."

The Warriors begin their 2020 NRL campaign against the Newcastle Knights on March 14.

