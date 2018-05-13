Niggling ankle injury threatens to scratch Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from Christchurch NRL clash

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is in doubt for Saturday's NRL clash against the Manly Sea Eagles in Christchurch.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck was forced to restrict his training this afternoon at Mt Smart Stadium due to an ankle injury he sustained in the Warriors' 30-10 loss to the Rabbitohs two weeks ago - an injury staff initially thought wasn't serious but one that kept the captain to a light run before retiring from today's training early.

Coach Stephen Kearney said it was a waiting game.

"He had a run today and didn't look so good so we just have two wait and see how he pulls up over the next little bit," Kearney said.

"But we'll try and give him as long as we can but it didn't look real good for him today. But we'll see he could pull up better tomorrow."

Peta Hiku, who was named at centre yesterday for this weekend's game, ran at fullback during training in Tuivasa-Sheck's absence.

"It's not too bad. I don't mind doing it. Fullback, I've done it before," Hiku said.

"Fullback is the reason I wanted to play the game. Just growing up I enjoyed playing it when I was younger with it being free roaming role and you're always in the game.