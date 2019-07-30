Nicoll-Klokstad starts at centre, one of four debutants for Kiwis against Kangaroos

Canberra Raiders star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will debut for the Kiwis at centre, coach Michael Maguire having named his side to face Australia in Wollongong on Friday.

After a stunning first season that saw him help the Raiders to the NRL grand final, Nicoll-Klokstad is one of four debutants for the Kiwis, moving to the centres with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck keeping hold of the number one jersey.

Benji Marshall will start at halfback, and captains the Kiwis for the 20th time, overtaking Gary Freeman for the most capped skipper.

Elsewhere, three other debutants in Zane Tetevano, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Corey Harawira-Naera have all been included on an extended bench.

Kiwis: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Ken Maumalo, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Benji Marshall (c), 8. Leeson Ah Mau, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Adam Blair.