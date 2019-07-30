TODAY |

Nicoll-Klokstad starts at centre, one of four debutants for Kiwis against Kangaroos

1 NEWS
More From
League
Kiwis

Canberra Raiders star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will debut for the Kiwis at centre, coach Michael Maguire having named his side to face Australia in Wollongong on Friday.

After a stunning first season that saw him help the Raiders to the NRL grand final, Nicoll-Klokstad is one of four debutants for the Kiwis, moving to the centres with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck keeping hold of the number one jersey.

Benji Marshall will start at halfback, and captains the Kiwis for the 20th time, overtaking Gary Freeman for the most capped skipper.

Elsewhere, three other debutants in Zane Tetevano, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Corey Harawira-Naera have all been included on an extended bench.

Kiwis: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Ken Maumalo, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Benji Marshall (c), 8. Leeson Ah Mau, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Adam Blair.

Interchange (from): 14. Jahrome Hughes, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera, 18. Kevin Proctor, 19. Bailey Simonsen, 20. Kodi Nikorima, 21. Isaiah Papali'i.

Former Warrior Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns to face the Warriors. Source: Getty
More From
League
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
2
Was it disrespectful for Ireland fans to sing over the haka? Yeah nah, says haka expert
3
'Bua bullet' - Fiji, Blues great Rupeni Caucaunibuca sets up taxi business with help from Pacific Rugby Players Welfare
4
Nigel Owens to referee All Blacks-England semi-final, Jaco Peyper not considered after social media gaffe
5
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
05:55

Tonga coach denies financial wrongdoing accusations as Tongan league saga rumbles on

After strong Nines showing, Jamayne Isaako has Kiwis coach encouraged for Test series with Kangaroos

Kangaroos win thriller to upset Kiwis in Nines World Cup final

Kiwi Ferns triumph against Australia to claim Nines World Cup