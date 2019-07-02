TODAY |

Next 72 hours shapes as make of break for Nathan Cleary's Origin decider bid

AAP
The next 72 hours are shaping as make or break for Nathan Cleary's desperate attempt to be passed fit for State of Origin III as he prepares to resume running.

Cleary is fighting a Friday deadline imposed on him by Blues coach Brad Fittler as he battles an ankle injury ahead of Wednesday week's decider at ANZ Stadium.

The 21-year-old joined his teammates for the official team photo at North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club on Tuesday morning but will be scrubbed from the picture if he can't prove to Blues hierarchy that he won't be a liability.

The No.7 was upbeat when he faced the press, saying he was increasingly confident after last week being cleared of a syndesmosis injury, which could have required surgery.

"It's a bit hard to say at the moment, there's still a few boxes to tick, in particular running is the big one," Cleary said.

"But at the moment I'm doing everything I can.

"Hopefully within the next two days or so, I'll try to get a run in to see how it goes."

After going down in the first half of the Blues' resounding game two win in Perth, Cleary has been diligent in his recovery.

Last week he worked round the clock with Panthers medical staff.

And when the Panthers travelled to New Zealand on the weekend for their win over the Warriors, he teamed up with Blues physio Liz Steet to continue his rehabilitation.

"I put a bit more pressure on it every day and see how it's going," Cleary said.

"Last week I saw significant improvement every day, it's plateauing now so I've just got to work hard to get better."

Should Cleary fail in his bid to be passed fit, Wade Graham will move from the bench into the halves and 18th man Clint Gutherson will earn his Origin debut.

Cleary was wary of going in underdone out of a fear of suffering a recurrence and leaving his team a man short.

But he called last year's Origin II win in Sydney one of the best moments of his career and was desperate to be a part of it as the Blues look to retain the shield on home soil.

"These opportunities don't come around too often," Cleary said.

"Luckily enough we were able to wrap up the series last year in Sydney, it was one of the best moments of my life.

"If I'm able to get out there and experience that again and we're lucky enough to get a win, I'd really enjoy that."

Nathan Cleary looks to break the defence during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Nathan Cleary. Source: Photosport
