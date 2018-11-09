Newcastle prop James Gavet can avoid suspension for late tackle

Newcastle's James Gavet will avoid suspension if he takes an early plea, after the NRL judiciary charged the prop for dangerous contact during the Knights' 20-14 defeat to Canterbury.

The charge was for Gavet's late tackle on Bulldogs forward Chris Smith in the 62nd minute of the match on Friday night.

The incident resulted in the Samoan international being placed on report and sin-binned by referee Matt Cecchin.

Should Gavet choose to challenge the charge, he risks a one-match ban if he is found guilty.