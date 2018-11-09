TODAY |

Newcastle prop James Gavet can avoid suspension for late tackle

AAP
Newcastle's James Gavet will avoid suspension if he takes an early plea, after the NRL judiciary charged the prop for dangerous contact during the Knights' 20-14 defeat to Canterbury.

The charge was for Gavet's late tackle on Bulldogs forward Chris Smith in the 62nd minute of the match on Friday night.

The incident resulted in the Samoan international being placed on report and sin-binned by referee Matt Cecchin.

Should Gavet choose to challenge the charge, he risks a one-match ban if he is found guilty.

Nathan Brown's side find themselves in a hole after Friday's upset loss left them with just one win - against a disappointing Brisbane outfit - from their last four starts.

Warriors James Gavet. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, NRL preseaon league, Rotorua, New Zealand. Satturday, 17 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
James Gavet during his time with the Warriors. Source: Photosport
