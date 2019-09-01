TODAY |

New Zealander Zane Tetevano criticised by his coach as Roosters' juggernaut rolls on

AAP
The Sydney Roosters juggernaut has continued to roll towards September after Trent Robinson's men secured a top-two NRL finish with a 22-6 win over a gutsy Penrith.

The result almost certainly killed off the Panthers' finals hopes as the reigning premiers extended their winning streak to seven in a row at the SCG on Saturday night.

With a round remaining, the Roosters have also locked down home advantage in week one of the finals series after Melbourne clinched the minor premiership by beating Manly at Brookvale.

The Panthers put up a commendable fight for most of the contest before Daniel Tupou's 76th minute try sealed the two points.

Even without Cooper Cronk (eye) plus co-captains Boyd Cordner (calf) and Jake Friend (forearm), the Roosters continued their late-season surge as they eye becoming the first back-to-back premiers since 1993.

The Roosters didn't have it all their own way with the Panthers enjoying long periods of ascendancy in both halves.

But unfortunately for Ivan Cleary and his side, their season now appears to be over after they were pegged as top four hopefuls during the pre-season.

Should eight-placed Cronulla beat Canberra on Sunday, Penrith's season will be over.

And even if results run their way, they also need a minor miracle next weekend to scrape in due to their poor differential of -105.

The Roosters led 12-6 at halftime but the Panthers were unlucky not to be on level pegging after Nathan Cleary was denied by a controversial bunker ruling.

After Cleary cut inside, Zane Tetevano threw his hands in the air and didn't even attempt to tackle the Panthers No.7 because he claimed he was impeded by Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

After the bunker ruled Campbell-Gillard prevented Tetevano from tackling Cleary, former Panthers supremo Phil Gould fumed "this is not the game we grew up with" during the Channel Nine broadcast.

Later a Latrell Mitchell try and penalty gave his side a 12-point buffer heading into the final quarter, where the Panthers had their chances.

Campbell-Gillard was pulled down centimetres short while Stephen Crichton dropped the ball cold with the line open as Penrith could not capitalise on four successive sets.

The Roosters only concern was a possible rib injury to forward Siosiua Taukeiaho, who left the field in the 50th minute.

Tetevano was admonished by his coach but the Roosters' juggernaut rolled on with a big win over the Panthers.
