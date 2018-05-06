TODAY |

New Warriors super sub Karl Lawton plays down impact off bench as clash with under-performing Panthers nears

A lot has been made about the impact of Warriors bench hooker Karl Lawton after an impressive showing off the bench against the Dragons last week.

The 23-year-old was hailed as a “super sub” for his 20-minute stint in the second half on Saturday, running for 92 metres along with four tackle breaks and one line break in that time.

Lawton played down his efforts in the Warriors 26-18 comeback win though.

"I just take it as another game. It's my job to come off the bench bring the energy and hopefully I can do that every week."

He'll get another shot this week at least with coach Stephen Kearney in no rush to bring back veteran Issac Luke.

There’s also the possibility of Nathaniel Roache missing the match although he’s being given “every opportunity” to overcome his back injury for Friday along with battered troops Jazz Tevaga and Tohu Harris.

But Kearney said that’s just part of the puzzle.

"I reckon the last six weeks if I told you the team at the start of the week, sometimes it's changed by about three of four players by the end of the week."

Lawton’s impact could be more devastating this week against the Panthers if he’s given another 20 minutes. In the same amount of time last week, Penrith conceded five humiliating tries in a Brisbane blowout to the Tigers.

It was the fifth-straight loss for the Panthers who have started the season 1-6 under new coach Ivan Cleary.

But Kearney refuses to take refuge in their form.

"I've had enough to worry about here than to worry about some other footy club and their woes."

