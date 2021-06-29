New Warriors rushed into starting side to face Dragons

The Warriors will look to get instant impact from their midseason signings with both Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Chad Townsend rushed into the team for their clash with the Dragons.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Chad Townsend. Source: Supplied

Both Watene-Zelezniak and Townsend have been named to start in a different-looking line-up from coach Nathan Brown for Friday's game.

The Kiwis skipper makes his club debut on the wing, while Townsend comes in at halfback for his first appearance for the side since the final round of the Vodafone Warriors’ 2015 campaign.

The inclusion of the two new arrivals is offset by the loss of centre Euan Aitken and loose forward Josh Curran, who are both in isolation for the next two weeks.

With Aitken out, Marcelo Montoya moves into the centres while Tohu Harris takes Curran’s spot at loose forward.

With Harris moved to the No.13 jersey, Brown has brought Eliesa Katoa into the second row and moved Ben Murdoch-Masila onto the edge after using him as a starting prop in the 6-10 loss to Newcastle on June 19.

Taking Murdoch-Masila’s place in the front row is Kane Evans.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is also back at fullback for the time being with would-be Queensland debutant Reece Walsh out due to the hamstring strain that denied him from playing in Origin II.

After missing the Newcastle contest, Wayde Egan is back at hooker while Jazz Tevaga, who started at dummy half against the Knights, reverts to the No.14 jersey.

Leeson Ah Mau, Bunty Afoa and Bayley Sironen complete the interchange bench.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Adam Pompey, 4 Marcelo Montoya, 5 Edward Kosi, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Kane Evans, 11 Eliesa Katoa, 12 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 13 Tohu Harris