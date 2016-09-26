New Warriors recruits shocked to be dumped by former clubs

Chad Towsnend admits he was "caught off guard" when dropped by Cronulla before ending his Sharks career early with a mid-season switch to the Warriors.

Chad Townsend of the Cronulla Sharks. Source: 1 NEWS

Townsend will play his first NRL game in six weeks on Friday night against St George Illawarra, after signing a four-month contract with the Warriors last week.

The veteran half has not been sighted in first grade since kicking a match-winning field goal against for Cronulla against the Dragons on May 21, before being axed days later.

Already signed for North Queensland for next season, Townsend has since played two games in reserve grade for Newtown before the chance of a Warriors return surfaced.

"I was probably the first person ever to kick a field goal in golden point and not be selected the week after," Townsend said.

"I was a little bit surprised and caught off guard, but this opportunity come up and I really wanted to grab it with both hands.

"In an ideal world it would have been great to play out the year at Cronulla but we are in a business where things can chop and change straight away.

"While I had great memories and times at the Sharks, having a great send off is not too important to me.

"I have departed the club amicably."

The 30-year-old does, however, believe slotting in at the Warriors mid-season is made easier having spent two seasons there in 2014 and 2015 before returning to Australia due to a family illness.

"There is a little bit of structure from what I know from my time previously," he said.

"You just have to put the time and work in to prepare yourself like you would any other week.

"I've got an emotional connection with the jersey. We have a chance to do something special this year and sneak into the eight."

The Warriors will be without Euan Aitken and Josh Curran against the Dragons after they were close contacts of a Covid-19 case on a flight.

Dallin Waetene-Zelezniak will play his first game for the club he grew up watching in New Zealand after overcoming a foot injury on moving from Canterbury.

Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in action for the Bulldogs. Source: Getty

"When the Bulldogs weren't interested in having me any more it was surreal," Waetene-Zelezniak said.

"It just happened so fast, I didn't have time to process it and didn't think (a move to the Warriors) would come.