New Warrior Patrick Herbert reveals his late sister is his 'motivation'

Warriors rookie Patrick Herbert has opened up about the biggest inspiration of his rugby league journey that continues to motivate him now - his sister who took her own life.

Herbert was 17 and playing in the Sydney junior league scene when he found out about the death of his younger sister, Teresa Mae.

The 22-year-old told Stuff Teresa was his biggest supporter and remains his biggest drive.

"My sister passing away was obviously very tough," he said.

"She is my motivation, she always believed in me."

Herbert admitted he was in a dark place place after hearing the news of Teresa's death from back home in New Zealand but after a rough five years, things have started to turn around.

The Whakatane-born centre signed a train-and-trial deal with the Warriors in November last year which led to an opportunity he took with both hands - a trial match against the Storm in Rotorua earlier this year.

Patrick Herbert Source: Photosport

Herbert had a head-turning performance in the 12-6 win, leading him to get a crack at the big stage with his NRL debut against the same Melbourne outfit on Anzac Day.

He's featured in the squad ever since.

In four appearances, he's picked up two tries and is set to play against the Broncos again this Saturday.

"This weekend, it's still only my fifth NRL game coming up and I'm still riding that wave," he said.

But he never forgets why - and who - he's playing for.

"Obviously I have my own motivation as well - my own personal drive I guess."