TODAY |

New Warrior Patrick Herbert reveals his late sister is his 'motivation'

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

Warriors rookie Patrick Herbert has opened up about the biggest inspiration of his rugby league journey that continues to motivate him now - his sister who took her own life.

Herbert was 17 and playing in the Sydney junior league scene when he found out about the death of his younger sister, Teresa Mae.

The 22-year-old told Stuff Teresa was his biggest supporter and remains his biggest drive.

"My sister passing away was obviously very tough," he said.

"She is my motivation, she always believed in me."

Herbert admitted he was in a dark place place after hearing the news of Teresa's death from back home in New Zealand but after a rough five years, things have started to turn around.

The Whakatane-born centre signed a train-and-trial deal with the Warriors in November last year which led to an opportunity he took with both hands - a trial match against the Storm in Rotorua earlier this year.

Patrick Herbert
Patrick Herbert Source: Photosport

Herbert had a head-turning performance in the 12-6 win, leading him to get a crack at the big stage with his NRL debut against the same Melbourne outfit on Anzac Day.

He's featured in the squad ever since.

In four appearances, he's picked up two tries and is set to play against the Broncos again this Saturday.

"This weekend, it's still only my fifth NRL game coming up and I'm still riding that wave," he said.

But he never forgets why - and who - he's playing for.

"Obviously I have my own motivation as well - my own personal drive I guess."

Source: TVNZ

Patrick Herbert. Vodafone Warriors v Newcastle Knights. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 5 May 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Patrick Herbert in action for the Warriors against the Newcastle Knights. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Julian Savea in action for Toulon.
Resilient Julian Savea sticking with Toulon despite roller-coaster first season - 'Leaving was never an option for me'
2
Yaroslav Radashkevich had his right leg snap during the Eurasian powerlifting championships.
Russian weightlifter suffers horrific leg injury while attempting to squat 250kg
3
Lima Sopoaga of Wasps.
Former All Blacks star Lima Sopoaga named worst signing of English Premiership
4
Colin Cooper has the current third-choice - Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - at his disposal but values Weber's current contribution.
Steve Hansen weighs in on All Blacks' third halfback battle between Weber, Tahuriorangi
5
during day seven of the Australian Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre on April 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Aussie sprinter nicknamed 'Quadzilla' could torment Kiwis in move to rugby sevens
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Cooper Cronk. Sydney Roosters v Melbourne Storm, NRL Grand Final, Rugby league, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 30 September 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Roosters star Cooper Cronk announces retirement, set to leave NRL after 2019
1 NEWS

Dylan Walker scores crucial try in Manly return as Sea Eagles down Sharks
1 NEWS

NRL star Kalyn Ponga scores sensational try double as Knights slay woeful Dragons
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 04: New South Sydney Rabbitohs Coach Wayne Bennett walks away after speaking with Sam Burgess, John Sutton, Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker during a training session at Redfern Oval at Redfern Oval on December 4, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

'They cannot pick the same halves' - Rabbitohs coach on NSW playmakers