New South Wales unchanged for State of Origin II

New South Wales have picked their first unchanged State of Origin line-up in 21 years after announcing their side for game two next week.

Andrew Fifita of NSW attacks during Game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league against Queensland. Source: Photosport

The Blues lead the series 1-0 after dismantling Queensland in the series-opener, and hope to claim the shield for just the second time in 12 years at ANZ Stadium next week.

Brett Morris, Josh Dugan, Josh Jackson, Tyson Frizell and David Klemmer were all named after coming through Monday's NRL clash between St George Illawarra and Canterbury unscathed.



Boyd Cordner will again captain the side despite being rested for Sunday's match for the Sydney Roosters due to a knee issue, however the injury isn't considered serious.



The announcement came hours after the Maroons responded to their game one defeat with a whopping seven changes to their line-up.



It is the first time since a Brad Fittler-led Blues swept the Maroons in 1991 that NSW have enjoyed the luxury of not needing to alter their team in a series.



That year, the Blues didn't make a change for the entire campaign.



In the only alteration to the squad, Manly star Tom Trbojevic will join the Blues camp at The Star in Sydney as the 18th man in place of injured Melbourne prop Jordan McLean.



McLean is out for at least three weeks with a fractured cheekbone suffered in the Storm's last-start win over Cronulla.



The Blues gather in Sydney on tomorrow.



New South Wales: James Tedesco, Brett Morris, Josh Dugan, Jarryd Hayne, Blake Ferguson, James Maloney, Mitchell Pearce, Aaron Woods, Nathan Peats, Andrew Fifita, Josh Jackson, Boyd Cordner (capt), Tyson Frizell.