New South Wales unchanged for State of Origin decider

NSW coach Laurie Daley has named an unchanged 17 for the Blues' State of Origin decider against Queensland next Wednesday.

Andrew Fifita of NSW attacks during game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league, Queensland Reds v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 31 May 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Andrew Fifita of NSW attacks during Game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league against Queensland.

Source: Photosport

Injured forwards Tyson Frizell (back and ribs) and Boyd Cordner (calf) will both be given a chance to prove their fitness, while Jack de Belin has been named as 18th man for cover.

Frizell will undergo scans on Monday to determine the full extent of his injury, while Cordner will be given until later in the week to prove his fitness after copping the blow in Game II.

It's also understood de Belin would need to recover from a calf injury of his own if he is to take either of their spots, potentially opening the door for Penrith's Trent Merrin to be brought in.

Meanwhile James Tedesco (ankle) and Josh Dugan's (corked thigh) injuries are considered to be minor.

The announcement marks the first time since 1996 that NSW have kept an unchanged side for the entire series, and just the second time either state has been able to do so in the 36-year history of the competition.

The Blues are attempting to claim just their second series in 12 years, but have not won a decider at Suncorp Stadium since 2005.

NSW: James Tedesco, Brett Morris, Josh Dugan, Jarryd Hayne, Blake Ferguson, James Maloney, Mitchell Pearce, Aaron Woods, Nathan Peats, Andrew Fifita, Boyd Cordner (capt), Josh Jackson, Tyson Frizell. Bench: David Klemmer, Wade Graham, Jake Trbojevic, Jack Bird.

