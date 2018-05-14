New South Wales name most inexperienced side since 1984 for State of Origin opener

NSW will run out the most inexperienced team in more than three decades of State of Origin football in next Wednesday's series opener against Queensland.



Nathan Cleary and James Maloney of the Panthers speak during the warm-up before the round one NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium. Source: Getty

Rookie coach Brad Fittler confirmed he would take 11 new faces with him to the MCG, the most in the history of the series for either state.



It means the Blues will enter the clash with just 39 games of Origin experience between them - the least of any side since way back in 1984 according to Fox Sports Stats.



Queensland will still have the advantage of 73 games extra experience, despite Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Johnathan Thurston Darius Boyd and Matt Scott all missing from their squad.



But Fittler will hope he can beat the Maroons with speed, skill and an all-out attacking approach designed to end their run of 11 series wins in 12 years.



Flyers Josh Addo-Carr and Tom Trbojevic have been selected on the wings, while x-factor centres Latrell Mitchell and James Roberts will line up inside them.



Young star Nathan Cleary has earned his debut in the halves alongside James Maloney, while fullback James Tedesco and rookie hooker Damien Cook will be charged with creating plenty of speed through the middle and around the ruck.



Utility Tyrone Peachey will also be expected to be a livewire off the bench, given his ability to beat tired defenders regardless of which position he is playing.



Fittler has then turned to rugged toughness up front, with the hard-hitting Jack de Belin to start at lock with fellow debutant Reagan Campbell-Gillard to start at prop alongside David Klemmer.



Captain Boyd Corner will play on the left edge in the back row while Tyson Frizell is on the right. Paul Vaughan and Angus Crichton will also make their debuts off the bench alongside Jake Trbojevic.



Both Tariq Sims and Nick Cotric have also been called into the squad as cover for de Belin (hip) and Roberts (Achilles), who are tipped to overcome injury concerns.



NSW: James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic, Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell, James Roberts, James Maloney, Nathan Cleary, Damien Cook, David Klemmer, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Boyd Cordner (capt), Tyson Frizell, Jack de Belin.