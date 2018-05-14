 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


New South Wales name most inexperienced side since 1984 for State of Origin opener

share

Source:

AAP

NSW will run out the most inexperienced team in more than three decades of State of Origin football in next Wednesday's series opener against Queensland.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MARCH 11: Nathan Cleary and James Maloney of the Panthers speak during the warm-up before the round one NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Nathan Cleary and James Maloney of the Panthers speak during the warm-up before the round one NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium.

Source: Getty

Rookie coach Brad Fittler confirmed he would take 11 new faces with him to the MCG, the most in the history of the series for either state.

It means the Blues will enter the clash with just 39 games of Origin experience between them - the least of any side since way back in 1984 according to Fox Sports Stats.

Queensland will still have the advantage of 73 games extra experience, despite Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Johnathan Thurston Darius Boyd and Matt Scott all missing from their squad.

But Fittler will hope he can beat the Maroons with speed, skill and an all-out attacking approach designed to end their run of 11 series wins in 12 years.

Flyers Josh Addo-Carr and Tom Trbojevic have been selected on the wings, while x-factor centres Latrell Mitchell and James Roberts will line up inside them.

Young star Nathan Cleary has earned his debut in the halves alongside James Maloney, while fullback James Tedesco and rookie hooker Damien Cook will be charged with creating plenty of speed through the middle and around the ruck.

Utility Tyrone Peachey will also be expected to be a livewire off the bench, given his ability to beat tired defenders regardless of which position he is playing.

Fittler has then turned to rugged toughness up front, with the hard-hitting Jack de Belin to start at lock with fellow debutant Reagan Campbell-Gillard to start at prop alongside David Klemmer.

Captain Boyd Corner will play on the left edge in the back row while Tyson Frizell is on the right. Paul Vaughan and Angus Crichton will also make their debuts off the bench alongside Jake Trbojevic.

Both Tariq Sims and Nick Cotric have also been called into the squad as cover for de Belin (hip) and Roberts (Achilles), who are tipped to overcome injury concerns.

NSW: James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic, Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell, James Roberts, James Maloney, Nathan Cleary, Damien Cook, David Klemmer, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Boyd Cordner (capt), Tyson Frizell, Jack de Belin.

Interchange: Paul Vaughan, Jake Trbojevic, Angus Crichton, Tyrone Peachey. 18th man: Tariq Sims, 19th man: Nick Cotric.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MARCH 11: Nathan Cleary and James Maloney of the Panthers speak during the warm-up before the round one NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

New South Wales name most inexperienced side since 1984 for State of Origin opener

00:15
2
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Watch: Tongan Bear leads Babas celebration with Polynesian dance moves, moments after they put 60 on woeful full-strength England

01:40
3
The Hurricanes winger is taking part in the Islamic observance to support his wife.

Watch: Julian Savea explains why he's doing Ramadan – 'I'm still learning'

4
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi against Wales

Springboks name Siya Kolisi as first ever black captain

00:15
5
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

00:21
In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks.

01:42

Farmers who fought to save pregnant cows shocked at mass Mycoplasma bovis cull - 'I can't believe they would kill that many'

For Lynda and Gary Burgess the Government's action plan has come as very sad news.

01:49
The proposals are part of a discussion paper on how to improve our national school leaving qualification.

Proposed changes to NCEA level one slammed by headmaster of top Auckland school - 'Working to the lowest common denominator'

Students would require half the number of credits with no exams.


The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

'Quietly talking to a number of players' - National Party working on new coalition partners after ACT's disappointing result in new poll

Simon Bridges told 1NEWS he's working on a new party to replace ACT, who will continue to have just one seat in Parliament according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

03:16

1 NEWS' Colmar Brunton Poll: Budget fails to deliver boost for Labour but Ardern up four per cent as preferred PM

Participants were also asked about the government's management of cow disease Mycoplasma bovis.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 