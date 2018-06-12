 

New South Wales make one change for State of Origin finale

Tariq Sims is set to make his NSW State of Origin debut after being chosen in place of Matt Prior for Wednesday week's game three at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

James Tedesco of NSW takes a high ball as Queensland's Darius Boyd, left, watches during game one of the State of Origin rugby league, Queensland Reds v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 31 May 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

James Tedesco of NSW takes a high ball as Queensland's Darius Boyd watches during game one of the State of Origin at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

Blues coach Brad Fittler announced the team today, with back rower Sims named on the interchange bench but a chance to start if captain Boyd Cordner is ruled out by the calf injury suffered in the series-clinching game two win in Sydney.

Prior is dropped after making his debut in game two while Ryan James, named as 18th man, could get a promotion to debut if Cordner is a late withdrawal.

Sims has previously been a reserve for the Blues both last year and for the opening two matches this year, and has been impressive form for ladder leaders St George Illawarra this season.

"Tariq's been fantastic, one of the in-form players of the competition," Fittler said.

"Boyd is carrying a bit of an injury at the moment so it's a position Tariq plays as well, so that will cover Boyd during the week and also for the game."

Cordner will undergo a medical assessment later on Monday to see how much he can do during the week, Fittler added.

"He'll be always the best judge of his injury and he will, I'm sure, have the team in mind when he makes his decision."

NSW: James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic, Latrell Mitchell, James Roberts, Josh Ado- Carr, James Maloney, Nathan Cleary, David Klemmer, Damien Cook, Paul Vaughan, Boyd Cordner (capt), Tyson Frizell, Jack de Belin. Interchange: Tariq Sims, Jake Trbojevic, Angus Crichton, Tyrone Peachey.

