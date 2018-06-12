New South Wales coach Brad Fittler springs surprise selections for State of Origin II

NSW coach Brad Fittler has given himself two extra options to fill his vacant starting front-row spot after selecting Ryan James and Matt Prior in a 20-man squad for State of Origin II.



James Tedesco of NSW takes a high ball as Queensland's Darius Boyd watches during game one of the State of Origin at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Source: Photosport

Fittler announced his team to play at ANZ Stadium, with injured prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard the only player missing from the one that beat Queensland in the series-opener.



Fittler has a number of options to replace Campbell-Gillard, including handing James, Prior, or game-one 18th man Tariq Sims their debut Origin debut.



Jake Trbojevic and Tyson Frizell could also be primarily used as middle forwards.



Fittler also selected Sydney Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary as cover for James Maloney, who was suffering from pinches to his sciatic nerve in his back in Penrith's loss to the Roosters on Friday.



However, it is the inclusion of Prior that comes as a shock, with the Cronulla prop seemingly overtaking the likes of former NSW forwards Aaron Woods, Trent Merrin, Josh Jackson and Wade Graham.



Sharks coach Shane Flanagan insisted Prior wouldn't let anyone down if selected.



"I spoke to Freddie (Friday night). He didn't say he was in, he just said he was looking at him and asked a few questions about him," Flanagan told AAP.



"It's a good reward for him. 2016 he was fantastic, same as 2017, and he's found his form again this year. It's a great reward for a bloke who's worked really hard for a long period of time."



Sharks teammate and former NSW representative Wade Graham said Prior deserved his call-up.



"He's been at the top of his game for the past couple of seasons. He's certainly one of our best performers," Graham said.



"Heading into a decider at ANZ, a guy like Matty who's played in two grand finals, a lot of finals footy, he's been in big games before and he's performed at that level."



The Blues begin gathering in camp Coogee on Sunday, with Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr the only player in the squad yet to play this round.

