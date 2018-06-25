 

New South Wales aiming to rain on Billy Slater's swansong, secure first State of Origin whitewash in 18 years

NSW coach Brad Fittler admits his team face a challenge to come down from the highs of winning the State of Origin series to pull off their first whitewash in 18 years.

James Maloney in possession during the Ho State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018.

James Maloney in action for the NSW Blues during Game II of the 2018 State of Origin against the Queensland Maroons.

Source: Photosport

Fittler will put basking in any afterglow to the side on Monday when he names his team for the July 11 dead rubber at Suncorp Stadium.

An unchanged line-up is expected.

NSW's performances in the opening two games have made them the toast of rugby league in the past week, with the tide of Origin turning after two gutsy displays in Melbourne and Sydney.

All of a sudden the Maroons will have more to play for on their home patch.

Billy Slater's farewell shapes as an obvious motivation, while even Queensland could only manage one 3-0 result, in 2009, during their 12 years of domination.

Fittler was the captain the last time the Blues achieved the feat, in 2000, as one of just seven sides in the history to complete the sweep.

"I don't know why they are so hard," Fittler told Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

"I think pride plays a big part in it. Especially going home like Queensland are, they wouldn't be in this position too many times.

"And then obviously the winners have got to come down. That's a big thing to deal with for our team.

"Our mindset and egos and getting it in place and finding a reason why we should do it."

Fittler has already begun planning for the clash, with the squad set to enter camp in Sydney on Monday before they fly to Brisbane at the start of next week.

Monday's selection announcement will likely mean the Blues' record batch of Origin rookies have passed the ultimate test and held their spot for all three games of the series.

Captain Boyd Cordner remains the Blues' biggest concern after he suffered a concussion and calf injury in game two, potentially opening the door for Tariq Sims to debut.

The weekend's only other worry came with the concern of Josh Addo-Carr's ankle problem, but he's declared he'll be "sweet".

Otherwise the only change during the series for NSW will end up being when Matt Prior replaced Reagan Campbell-Gillard due to a fractured jaw for game two.

"We're talking about players and watching all the games again," Fittler said.

"Going through that ride of who is injured and who is not. A few of them are a little bit busted and weighing up the 10-day break now, which is fantastic.

"Most players should recover, I'd say."

