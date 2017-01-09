New signing Rory Kostjasyn injury blow for Knights

Key Newcastle signing Rory Kostjasyn could miss the start of the NRL season after suffering a throat injury in a training mishap.

Former Cowboys Rory Kostjasyn. Source: Photosport

Kostjasyn, who joined the Knights from North Queensland in the off-season, was hospitalised after incurring the injury on Saturday and has since been released.

However he is expected to be out for a minimum of six to eight weeks.

He will be reassessed in four to six weeks to determine a return date to training.

The 29-year-old utility forward is a veteran of seven seasons in the NRL with Melbourne then the Cowboys, where he played in the 2015 grand final win.