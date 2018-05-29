New rivalry trophy unveiled for Warriors' clash with Sea Eagles in Christchurch

 

When the Manly Sea Eagles take on the Warriors in Christchurch in a fortnight, they'll play for a newly created trophy.

The Broadhurst-Shelford Trophy will be contested by the two NRL clubs whenever they play in the Garden City.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Broadhurst-Shelford trophy, carved and designed by Ngai Tahu master carver Fayne Robinson, honours local league legends Mark Broadhurst and the late Adrian Shelford.

Both Broadhurst and Shelford represented Manly in the 1980's and 90's, respectively.

Broadhurst played for the Papanui Tigers growing up before he got a call up to play for the Sea Eagles when he was 25.

"I am honoured to be asked along with the late Adrian Shelford and representing Ngai Tahu as ambassadors to the Manly Sea Eagles," said Broadhurst.

The trophy will be on the line over the next three years whenever Manly plays the Kiwi NRL side in Christchurch.

