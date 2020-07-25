New loanees included in Warriors side to face Tigers

The Warriors have included new loanees George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro from Parramatta, while Wayde Egan and Patrick Herbert return for their clash with Wests Tigers.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire made three changes, with Twal being joined by Thomas Mikaele and Luke Garner in the line-up, while Josh Reynolds is on an extended bench.

Herbert and Jennings have been included by interim coach Todd after four players, including wing pairing Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu'a, have returned home to New Zealand.

The two teams play at 8.00pm on Friday night at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

WARRIORS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), Patrick Herbert, Adam Pompey, Peta Hiku, George Jennings, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Karl Lawton, Jack Hetherington, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Jazz Tevaga. Interchange: Wayde Egan, Adam Blair, Daniel Alvaro, Lachlan Burr. Reserves: Isaiah Papali'i, Adam Keighran, Jack Murchie, Josh Curran.