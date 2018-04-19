 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


New dad Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to start for Warriors as Shaun Johnson returns to face Manly

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Warriors will field a near full-strength line-up for their clash with the Sea Eagles in Christchurch with both Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Shaun Johnson named to start in the match.

Shaun Johnson. Canberra Raiders v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 24th March 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Shaun Johnson will be replaced by Mason Lino.

Source: Photosport

Johnson, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury who picked up in the team's 26-4 win over the West Tigers last month, will bring up his 150th NRL appearance in the match.

As a result, he becomes just the 12th player in the Kiwi club's history to reach 150 Warriors caps.

Johnson is joined by Tuivasa-Sheck who celebrated the birth of his baby daughter last week while the Warriors were on a bye.

The return of the playmaker at No.7 sees Peta Hiku switched back to the centres while veteran Simon Mannering has been moved back to the bench after starting in the Warriors' 30-10 loss to the Rabbitohs with 19-year-old Isaiah Papali'i named to start in the second row.

Saturday's game against Manly kicks off at 5pm at AMI Stadium.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair

Interchange: 14 Karl Lawton, 15 Chris Satae, 16 Bunty Afoa, 17 Simon Mannering, 18 Gerard Beale, 20 Mason Lino, 21 Sam Lisone, 23 Ligi Sao

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:30
1
SBW filmed himself serenading medical staff after his knee surgery last week - and all his teammates saw it.

Watch: 'Getting stuck into him!' - SBW on receiving end of All Blacks teammates' 'good banter' after his hospital bed singing video

2
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


00:30
3
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Most watched: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

4
Tonga celebrate the try by David Fusitua. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'I feel it's only right to give back' - David Fusitu’a sticks with Mate Ma'a Tonga over Kiwis for family and future of the game

00:31
5
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

00:27
Officials warned the public to stay away from the plume because it can irritate skin and eyes and make it difficult to breathe.

Watch: Massive clouds of steam form mesmerising sight, as lava strikes ocean off Hawaii

Officials warned the public to stay away from the plume because it can make it difficult to breathe.

01:30
SBW filmed himself serenading medical staff after his knee surgery last week - and all his teammates saw it.

Watch: 'Getting stuck into him!' - SBW on receiving end of All Blacks teammates' 'good banter' after his hospital bed singing video

Williams filmed himself serenading medical staff after his knee surgery - all his teammates saw it.

'Beyond dangerous' - Two motorcyclists speed away from cops at more than 300 km/h near Upper Hutt

Police say they spotted two Japanese sports bikes travelling on SH2 at 247 km/h before they accelerated away, on Saturday.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'An absolute weather bomb' - Severe flooding shuts 61 bridges across Tolaga Bay

Authorities are on alert for more heavy rain and flooding in an already-sodden area.

00:14
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

Snow could fall as low as 200m in some places, and there are several road snowfall warnings in place.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 