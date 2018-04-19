New dad Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to start for Warriors as Shaun Johnson returns to face Manly

The Warriors will field a near full-strength line-up for their clash with the Sea Eagles in Christchurch with both Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Shaun Johnson named to start in the match.

Shaun Johnson will be replaced by Mason Lino. Source: Photosport

Johnson, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury who picked up in the team's 26-4 win over the West Tigers last month, will bring up his 150th NRL appearance in the match.

As a result, he becomes just the 12th player in the Kiwi club's history to reach 150 Warriors caps.

Johnson is joined by Tuivasa-Sheck who celebrated the birth of his baby daughter last week while the Warriors were on a bye.

The return of the playmaker at No.7 sees Peta Hiku switched back to the centres while veteran Simon Mannering has been moved back to the bench after starting in the Warriors' 30-10 loss to the Rabbitohs with 19-year-old Isaiah Papali'i named to start in the second row.

Saturday's game against Manly kicks off at 5pm at AMI Stadium.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair