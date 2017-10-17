New Cowboys coach Todd Payten quashes talk of issues with Jason Taumalolo after post-match spray of NRL star

Cowboys coach Todd Payten says his spray at Jason Taumalolo following Saturday's Penrith pummelling was part of a "two-way street" and he expects his players to respond positively in round two.



Payten turned a few heads around the NRL when he singled out Taumalolo after his side's opening-round dismantling against the Panthers.



Popular opinion suggested those kinds of comments can lose the player group, but Payten has no regrets and insists his tightly knit group remains firmly behind him.



"I've had constant dialogue with him (Taumalolo) over the last few days," Payten said.



"He knows he can be honest with me too, so it's a two-way street. And yeah, things are fine there.



"(The players) know how I operate - I'm pretty black or white, so it's not something that's come out of blue.



"It's been consistent feedback for the whole group, not just from me but from the coaching staff so I expect us to respond with a good performance."



The Cowboys have named an unchanged line-up for their second round clash with St George Illawarra, with Payten giving his players the chance to make amends against the Dragons.



"Across the board (against Penrith) we weren't great," he said.



"We couldn't just drop one or two, you know, and like I said they were hurting.



"Everyone's keen. With the way that we trained today there was a real attention to detail and our concentration was really good. Hopefully it shows on Saturday."



Saturday's clash with the Dragons will be bittersweet for prop Francis Molo, who inked a three-year deal with the NSW outfit on Tuesday, starting in 2022.



Payten said the Cowboys did everything in their power to retain Molo, but accepted that the reported big-money deal would have been a tough one to knock back.



"Given where he started with this club to where he's got himself to now, he's done it the hard way and he deserves every opportunity in front of him," Payten said.



"(I'm) just expecting him to rip-in for us for the rest of the year, which I have no doubt he will.

