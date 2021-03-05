TODAY |

New country, new club, new life: How former Warrior Elijah Taylor recovered from dad-like manager's betrayal

Source:  1 NEWS

New country, new club and a new outlook on life.

Ian Miles was like a father to Taylor until he fleeced him out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwis international Elijah Taylor is making a new start in England after his father-like manager fleeced him out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The former Warriors and NRL star has been living in the UK for just over a month and opened up about the ultimate betrayal Ian Miles dealt to him.

“I never saw it coming,” Taylor told 1 NEWS.

“It wasn't so much the financial, it was the trust that I had.”

Watch the video above for Taylor’s full story and how he hopes to make a push for the Kiwis’ World Cup squad.

League
Warriors
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
