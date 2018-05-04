Nelson Asofa-Solomona insists 'my side of the story will be told soon' amid Bali assault allegations

Melbourne NRL prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona insists he has his own story to tell of an alleged incident in Bali as he prepares to front the Storm over the drama.



Asofa-Solomona returned to Australia this morning before a meeting with Melbourne officials, after footage emerged of a brawl outside a Bali restaurant and bar.



In the video that went viral on Sunday night, a man who resembled the hulking Kiwi prop can be seen throwing a number of punches in a fight outside a restaurant and bar that spills onto the street.



A group of Melbourne players were on an end-of-season holiday in Bali, with Asofa-Solomona returning to Australia to answer questions from both the club and the NRL.



"My side of the story will be told soon," Asofa-Solomona told the Seven Network on arriving at Melbourne airport today.



Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has since claimed the club had been told winger Suliasi Vunivalu was allegedly hit in the head by an unprovoked attacker before Asofa-Solomona responded.



"He's not a guy who goes looking for trouble," Bellamy told the Daily Telegraph.



"He's never been in trouble for anything physical that I'm aware of.



"It's disappointing but as far as we know Suli (Vunivalu) copped the king hit and Nelson has reacted.



"That's all we know until we actually talk to him this afternoon."



No charges are believed to have been laid over the incident.



The Storm confirmed last night that a matter had been referred to the integrity unit.



The incident comes after the NRL endured an off-season from hell last summer, prompting the game to introduce the no-fault stand-down policy for players charged with serious offences.

