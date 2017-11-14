Nelson Asofa-Solomona included in Māori All Stars to face Indigenous side

Māori All Stars coach David Kidwell named a 20-man squad, headlined by five Melbourne players: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse and Kenny Bromwich, Jahrome Hughes and Brandon Smith to face their Indigenous counterparts on February 22.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona. Source: Photosport

They will face South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell as he makes his first appearance of the 2020 NRL season in Laurie Daley's Indigenous All Stars team.

The 22-year-old is expected to spend time in his new position at the back against the Māori All Stars which will be played at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

He was one of 20 players named for Daley's Indigenous All Stars team on Tuesday afternoon along with Rabbitohs teammates Alex Johnston, James Roberts and Cody Walker, with fan voting taken into consideration for the final squads.

Gold Coast will also have four representatives in Ryan James, Tyrone Peachey, Tyrone Roberts and Nathan Peats, while the Sharks will be represented by three stars in Andrew Fifita, Wade Graham and Jesse Ramien.

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga was also selected in the Māori side and is expected to play fullback opposite Mitchell.

The Roosters and Wests Tigers are the only two teams not to have a player selected for either squad, although the NRL premiers will be contesting the World Club Challenge in England on the same night.

Jack Wighton (Indigenous) and Bailey Simonsson (Māori) are the only two players selected from the NRL grand finalists.

The Indigenous side are the reigning champions of the annual clash after a 34-14 victory in 2019.

A women's Indigenous v Māori match will be the curtain-raiser to the main game.

Indigenous All Stars: Josh Curran, Josh Addo-Carr, Adam Elliott, Blake Ferguson, Andrew Fifita, David Fifita, Wade Graham, Ryan James, Josh Kerr, Alex Johnston, Latrell Mitchell, Tyrone Peachey, Nathan Peats, Jesse Ramien, James Roberts, Tyrone Roberts, Joel Thompson, Cody Walker, Connor Watson, Jack Wighton.