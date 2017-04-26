Nelson Asofa-Solomona handed one-match ban for dangerous contact

Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona will miss Friday night's NRL clash with South Sydney after accepting a one-match suspension for dangerous contact.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona gets tackled Source: Photosport

Asofa-Solomona took an early guilty plea after he was charged with grade one dangerous contact on Canberra forward Dunamis Lui during the Storm's 22-6 loss on Saturday night.