Nelson Asofa-Solomona handed one-match ban for dangerous contact

Source:  AAP

Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona will miss Friday night's NRL clash with South Sydney after accepting a one-match suspension for dangerous contact.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona gets tackled Source: Photosport

Asofa-Solomona took an early guilty plea after he was charged with grade one dangerous contact on Canberra forward Dunamis Lui during the Storm's 22-6 loss on Saturday night.

Storm back-rower Tino Faasuamaleaui also took an early guilty plea to a dangerous contact charge but will be free to play in the AAMI Park match against the Rabbitohs.

