Nathan Cleary retains NSW Blues jersey, Cody Walker to make Origin debut

Nathan Cleary has retained his NSW State of Origin No.7 jumper with coach Brad Fittler naming the 21-year-old and five debutants in his side for State of Origin I.

Cleary had been under pressure to keep his spot after his club side Penrith's lacklustre start to the season, the Panthers sitting second last on the NRL ladder.

With Mitchell Pearce (groin) and Luke Keary (concussion) ruled out, Cleary was named to partner South Sydney's Cody Walker in the halves.

Cleary was picked ahead of the Rabbitohs' Adam Reynolds who picked up a leg injury in his side's match against Wests Tigers on Saturday night, but was understood to be available for selection.

Walker is one of five debutants along with Rabbitohs teammate Cameron Murray, Canberra pair Nick Cotric and Jack Wighton and Brisbane young gun Payne Haas.

The Roosters' Angus Crichton edged out St George Illawarra's Tariq Sims for a spot on the bench.

There's expected to be question marks over the fitness of Tyson Frizell, the Dragon under an injury cloud after being knocked out in a sickening head clash with Josh Dugan during his side's match against Cronulla on Sunday.

The team will be captained by Boyd Cordner and includes 11 players from the squad that won last year's series, while Josh Morris returns to the Origin arena after an absence of three years.

State of Origin I will played at Suncorp Stadium on June 5.

Queensland names their side on Monday.