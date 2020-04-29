Nathan Cleary allegedly fabricated lockdown breach story as TikTok videos emerge

Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary could find himself in hot water, appearing to have fabricated his account of events about a breach of Australia's Covid-19 lockdown last week.

Cleary, 22, was seen to have been with at least five girls in a gathering reported to have taken place on April 25.

Australia's Channel Nine report that Cleary claims the women were friends of his who had come to his house on Anzac Day.

"My sister's friends and girls that I have grown up with were drinking down the road on the street and they came by and popped in and said they were just waiting for an Uber before they went to someone else's house," he told Channel Nine yesterday.



"Obviously in the time that they were here there was a photo taken, I had no idea about it until this morning."

Cleary was given a fine of $4299, and a one-game suspended ban, along with fellow stars Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Tyronne Roberts-Davis for similar breaches.

However, videos posted to social media platform TikTok would appear to contradict Cleary's claims, with Panthers and New South Wales halfback and three others performing numerous choreographed dance routines.

The videos' emergence has seen former Panthers chief Phil Gould call for harsher punishments against Cleary.

"If Nathan Cleary has lied about his involvement (a) That's obscenely stupid (b) It's worse than the original breach (c) He will have to live with consequence of his actions," Gould wrote.

"NRL will definitely reconsider the penalty imposed, which I considered to be too light in first place."