 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

League


Napa: Stop Taumalolo and stop the Cowboys

share

Source:

NZN

Sydney Roosters prop Dylan Napa has waved a red rag in front of Jason Taumalolo by describing him as the key to beating the Cowboys.

Heading into Saturday's NRL grand final qualifier, Napa's assessment of the Roosters' opposition was simple - stop Taumalolo and stop the Cowboys.

Jason Taumalolo tackled by Corey Parker and Sam Thaiday Broncos v Cowboys NRL Grand Final rugby league match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush Australia. Sunday 4 October 2015. Photo: Paul Seiser/Photosport.nz

Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo tackled by Broncos' Corey Parker and Sam Thaiday.

Source: Photosport

However that's been easier said than done this year.

After making 230-plus metres in back-to-back finals matches, the Cowboys talisman leads the league for running metres with a daunting 4707m.

Before last week's semi-final, Parramatta publicly challenged Taumalolo to step up to the mark and the reigning Dally M medallist responded with a game-changing 230m effort.

Gavin Cooper spoke for Taumalolo after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves singled him out earlier this week for their playoff game this weekend.
Source: Nine

It led Cowboys coach Paul Green to warn rival sides not to poke the bear but regardless, Napa has laid down the gauntlet.

While he said the Cowboys weren't a one-man band, he said so much of their creativity came off the back of Taumalolo's work through the middle.

"I think he's the key, he's their go-forward," Napa told AAP.

"Jake Granville is quick out of dummy-half and Michael Morgan plays off the back of it.

"We definitely won't be solely concentrating on one player but it's been pretty clear all year he's a star and he's a beast."

So how do you stop an irresistible force such as Taumalolo?

According to Napa, you can't, you just limit the damage.

Last time they met, the Roosters targeted him however he still carved out 206m in the Roosters' 22-16 round 21 win.

"He won the Dally M last year and he's probably improved," Napa said.

"I think Jason's one of those players you can't really stop, you can only contain."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:57
1
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

01:33
2
The two were enemies a few days ago, but now they have a message for people conducting boxing’s political landscape.

Watch: David Higgins, Peter Fury team up for verbal attack on boxing politics


00:21
3
The Auckland midfielder was at his barnstorming best in the 34-26 loss.

Discarded All Blacks centre George Moala grabs rampaging double as Auckland slip against Otago

4
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

'Warren and the coaches deserve huge credit' - Lions CEO comes to defence of management after player's criticism

5
The Crusaders became the first foreign side to win a final in South Africa.

Kiwi sides disadvantaged as new Super Rugby schedule confirmed

00:40
The Labour leader and National leader tell Breakfast why voters should back them.

Watch: Bill English, Jacinda Ardern make final pitch for votes as tight election race draws to a close

The leaders tell Breakfast why voters should back them, as predictions continue over which party might secure NZ First's support.

02:09
This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

Election countdown: Water still key issue for voters in Hawke's Bay

This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

05:12
You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

Video: What are the rules around what you can and can't post online on Election Day?

You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

04:40
Parker caught up with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of preparation and press conferences for Sunday’s bout.

Video: Joseph Parker talks strategy, staredowns and scoring a KO ahead of WBO title defence against Hughie Fury

Parker chatted with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of prep and conferences for Sunday's bout.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 