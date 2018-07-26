 

'My No.1 priority is to bring a title to Penrith' - Panthers star Nathan Cleary on NRL ambitions

AAP
The star at the centre of Penrith's desire to bring coach Ivan Cleary back to the club has made winning a premiership at the Panthers his main focus.

Speaking before Anthony Griffin's sacking this week, Nathan Cleary revealed how his major motivation is to claim a title alongside his long-time teammates.

"My No.1 priority is to bring a premiership back to Penrith at the moment," the Penrith halfback told AAP after Sunday's win over Canberra.

His comments come in the same week his dad - the West Tigers coach - has been heavily linked with what would be a sensational return to the foot of the mountains next year.

The Tigers, who have tied up Ivan until the end of 2020, have since emphatically stated that they would deny any request for the 47-year-old be released from his deal.

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers is tackled by Bodene Thompson of the Warriors.
Nathan Cleary of the Panthers is tackled by Bodene Thompson of the Warriors. Source: Photosport

It was widely tipped that Nathan would join his dad at Concord when his contract expires after next season, however, the shock axing of Griffin has paved the way for it to happen at Penrith.

Nathan is one of nearly 10 Panthers first-grade players who were part of their under-20s side that won a title in 2015.
He said it was a dream to do so again at NRL level.

"I'd love to win a comp with this team, that's contract or no contract," the 20-year-old said.

"I honestly have not thought about my contract and I've said that from the start.

"I don't want to think about it until the end of the season.

"I absolutely love playing with these boys. I've come through with a lot of them and that's what makes it even more special.

"All of us shared the same dream of playing NRL and now that we're playing NRL together we all share the same dream of winning the comp.

"That's honestly what's driving me at the moment and I really want to do that."

Having recently passed the 50-game mark, as well as making two finals appearances and completing his first State of Origin series, Nathan said he is ready to deliver in the big games.

"I've taken a lot out of those finals experiences in the past two years and then obviously Origin, there's no bigger stage than that," he said.

"I can take a lot out of that and bring it back to this team."

Nathan Cleary. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Panthers half Nathan Cleary in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport
00:44
Wayne Bennett firmly believes he still has a few good years left in him as an NRL coach - and his first preference is that they are spent in Brisbane, not Penrith.

Bennett denied suggestions he has been approached by the Panthers about their coaching vacancy following the shock sacking of Anthony Griffin on Monday.

He said he was "over" discussing his future, having been linked to a number of different clubs as speculation swirls about how long he will remain in the top job at the Broncos.

Bennett is contracted at Red Hill until the end of next season, but is clearly open to offers in 2020 and beyond if the Brisbane board decides against re- signing him - or sooner, in the event he is sacked.

"The way you guys (the media) are going at the moment, I'm coaching Penrith on Monday, the Broncos on Tuesday, Wests Tigers on Wednesday and probably the Titans on Thursday," Bennett told reporters.

"I've only got one day off and that's Fridays.

"No club's made contact with me about what's happened in the last 24-48 hours."

Bennett, who turns 69 in January, said he was waiting for a decision from the Broncos board at the end of the season and would not entertain any hypotheticals until it is made.

"I'll tell you again, I'm really over the coaching saga altogether," he said.

"We made a decision here - we'll make it in October. The board will make their decision. Let's see where it all goes.

"I want to be at the Broncos, I want to continue to coach, everyone knows that.

"I feel I know how long I can go on for. And I'm not going to stay a year too long.

"I'm going to be like Billy Slater - I want to go out on top of my game.

"But it's not now."

Bennett said he felt sorry for Griffin in seeing him axed so close to the finals, having put Penrith in the mix for a potential top-four berth.

"Probably with four games to go, yeah, it's a bit tough. But that's their decision," he said.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos, Round 12 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 27 May 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Source: Photosport
Melbourne Storm star Billy Slater reportedly set to retire and hang up boots

1 NEWS
Melbourne Storm's star fullback Billy Slater is reportedly set to play out his final season in the NRL and retire at the end of the year.

Speculation about the 35-year-old's NRL future comes after he announced his retirement from representative rugby league at the end of this year's State of Origin series.

Channel Nine and the Herald Sun have reported that Slater will make an announcement later today about calling time on his football career.

Slater made his debut for the Storm in 2004 and has been renowned as one of the best fullbacks in the game.

He has played 313 NRL games for Melbourne and has scored 187 tries, the second highest scorer in the history of the competition.

Slater has won two NRL premierships and won a Dally M Medal and two Clive Churchill Medal.

He has represented the Queensland Maroons 31 times in Origin with 30 Test caps for the Kangaroos, also winning two World Cups for Australia in 2013 and 2018.

The elusive fullback came close to retiring in 2016 after a serious shoulder injury, but underwent surgery and rehab to come back and win a title for Melbourne last year.

Billy Slater. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, NRL Rugby League round 19, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 22 July 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
The Storm celebrate in their 12-6 win over the Warriors. Source: Photosport
