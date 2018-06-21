'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session

Normally the one to be pranking his teammates, Mate Ma'a Tonga rugby league star Konrad Hurrell copped a taste of his own medicine.

Hurrell was snapped showing off his vocal range, during a singing session on a bus trip to a meet and greet with fans in Sydney yesterday.

Tongan half Tuimoala Lolohea captured footage on his social media of his teammates singing harmoniously as his side made their way to Campbelltown Stadium.

"My mate trying to hit the note but is stink," wrote Lolohea.

After realising he (Hurrell) was being recorded Lolohea and Tongan teammate Jason Taumalolo burst into laughter.

Mate Ma'a Tonga take on Toa Samoa on Saturday in what is a Pacific double header with Fiji facing off against Papua New Guinea.