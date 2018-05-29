 

'My focus now is getting the NZRL to reach new heights' - Former rugby boss Greg Peters aims to inspire NZ rugby league

AAP

A former boss of southern hemisphere rugby union has been unveiled as the new chief executive of New Zealand Rugby League.

Former Hurricanes boss Peters said he aims to grow the rugby league game in New Zealand.
Greg Peters takes over the role vacated when Alex Hayton resigned in March just before a damaging review into the Kiwis' 2017 World Cup failure was released.

It is a change of direction for Peters, whose 20 years in sports administration has been primarily in the 15-man code.

For five years he was the Sydney-based CEO of SANZAR, followed by two years as general manager at the Argentinean Rugby Union.

His earlier roles were with New Zealand Rugby, followed by a stint as CEO of the Hurricanes.

Peters says his lack of background in rugby league won't be an impediment.

"While my experience has predominantly been in rugby union, the fundamentals of leading a sports organisation to succeed are transferable and my focus now is getting the NZRL to reach new heights," he said.

NZRL chairman Reon Edwards said Peters boasts the commercial skills to aid the cash-strapped organisation.

Peters and new Kiwis coach Michael Maguire provide reason for New Zealand fans to be optimistic of a turnaround in fortunes for the national team, Edwards added.

Peters' role will begin on June 18, the week of he Kiwis' Test against England in Denver.

