'My body will tell me what decision I'll make' - Warriors veteran Simon Mannering to make a call on NRL career

After fourteen seasons with the Warriors, veteran forward Simon Mannering won't rule out playing for another NRL club next year.

Simon Mannering in action against the Storm. Source: Getty

Mannering plans to make a call on his future by the end of the month.

Retirement is an option for the 31-year-old, who has racked up 286 games for the Warriors but is proving a less influential figure in 2018.

Traditionally an 80-minute workaholic, he has come off the bench in recent weeks, something which may figure in his thinking.

Mannering plans to announce his intentions while the team has a bye following next week's home game against South Sydney.

"My body will tell me what decision I'll make," he said.

"I never rule anything out. It would be hard to see me playing in another jersey but you can't say you'd never do that because you don't know what the future holds. You've got to do what's best for your family and what not."

A 44-Test veteran and former New Zealand captain, Mannering is also hinting he has played his last Test.

He spoke to new Kiwis coach Michael Maguire last week and wasn't making positive noises about his chances of playing against England in Denver next month.

"We'll see when it comes to the time. To be honest, I don't think I'm in the frame for selection."

For so long the most reliable member of a Warriors team plagued by inconsistency, he is content to be more among the foot soldiers in 2018.

After missing the first month with a neck injury, he returned to find the third- placed club was on the right track through some new leadership and principles.

That wasn't evident in last week's 32-0 thrashing from the Roosters but he believes the Warriors can fire again against the Eels on Friday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

"We took the focus off what's been working well for us this year," he said.

"We've been creating some good ruck speed and playing some good football off that.