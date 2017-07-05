'Move on' - Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess jumps to defence of Sonny Bill Williams and rugby league

Rabbitohs enforcer Sam Burgess has jumped to the defence of Sonny Bill Williams and the code of rugby league after Williams' shoulder charge indiscretion on Saturday in Wellington against the British and Irish Lions.



Burgess responded to Fairfax writer Mark Reason's article where he wrote, "It was the tackle of a man (Williams) who still hasn't got the violent stupidity of rugby league out of his system."

Williams was sent off, given a red card in the 25th minute after a crunching shoulder charge that struck Lions' winger Anthony Watson flush in the face.

He was later handed a four-week ban.

Burgess spoke on Fox Sports NRL 360 show, weighing in with his opinion about reaction to Williams' red card.

"That person's reaction I think is ridiculous. I just think it is ignorant to say that," said Burgess.

"I don't know why they constantly compare both games and (say) one is better than the other.

"I don't like it obviously, Sonny knows the rules, it's an aggressive game, he messed up, penalty, move on."

Burgess switched to rugby union after winning the NRL premiership in 2014, in a bid to make England's Rugby World Cup squad for 2015.

He played five games for England's national rugby union side, making England's 31-man squad at the 2015 RWC.